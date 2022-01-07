TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 276,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $7.92 on Friday. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -340.66.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter.
TORM Company Profile
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
