TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 381,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 276,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $7.92 on Friday. TORM has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -340.66.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 147.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of TORM by 47.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

