Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,675 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $63,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $33,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

NYSE CL opened at $85.22 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.