Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,882 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $108,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $246,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $208,942,000. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $144.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.24. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.73.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

