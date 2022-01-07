Toronto Dominion Bank Has $50.52 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,993 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Lam Research worth $50,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Lam Research by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $691.81 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $481.05 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $657.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $790.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.88.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

