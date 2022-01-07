Toronto Dominion Bank Has $77.83 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 383,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 78,244 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $77,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.08.

NYSE LOW opened at $254.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $171.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.95 and its 200-day moving average is $217.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

