Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 83,680 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $68,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock opened at $398.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.39 and its 200 day moving average is $391.82. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $270.62 and a one year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.