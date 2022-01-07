Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,221 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,221 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $55,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam increased its position in Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in Moody’s by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Moody’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $377.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.34. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.55.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

