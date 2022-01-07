Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 297,334 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130,681 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 297,334 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $98,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Oracle by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $86.46 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

