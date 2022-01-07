Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,100 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the November 30th total of 2,714,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 71.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.75 to C$66.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.58.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.12. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.74%.

