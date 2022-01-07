Transaction Solutions International Ltd (ASX:TSN) Insider Sells A$48,501.18 in Stock

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2022

Transaction Solutions International Ltd (ASX:TSN) insider James Hood sold 247,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14), for a total transaction of A$48,501.18 ($34,892.94).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Transaction Solutions International Company Profile

Transaction Solutions International Limited provides cybersecurity services in India. The company, through its interest in Transaction Solutions International (India) Private Limited, installs and manages a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and bill payment systems on behalf of various banks.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Transaction Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transaction Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.