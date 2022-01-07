TransAlta’s (TA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$17.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up C$0.19 on Friday, reaching C$13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 659,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$10.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.67.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransAlta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.