Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

TRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $90.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.78 million, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. Transcat has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total value of $47,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 36.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 36.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

