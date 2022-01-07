Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Holdings Reduced by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,391,086 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 764,417 shares during the period. Transocean makes up about 6.1% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Key Square Capital Management LLC owned 0.67% of Transocean worth $16,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock remained flat at $$3.26 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 115,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,811. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. Transocean’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

