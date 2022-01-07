Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Price Target Cut to €30.00

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($38.64) to €30.00 ($34.09) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRATF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Traton in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Traton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Traton alerts:

Traton stock opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.