TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) Short Interest Down 32.4% in December

TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 (NASDAQ:TANNZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. 1,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. TravelCenters of America LLC 8% SR NT 2030 has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%.

