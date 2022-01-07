Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 246.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 90.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TVTX. reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $147,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,632 shares of company stock worth $1,343,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.07% and a negative return on equity of 82.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

