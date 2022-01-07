Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 3,849 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $28,852,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth $24,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth $16,892,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.49.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBLU shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.