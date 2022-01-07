Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease stock opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.03. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

