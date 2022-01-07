Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.60 Million Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 399,013 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 803,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254,624 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 459,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 239,645 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $27.94 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

