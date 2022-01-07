Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 1,279 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.91.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.