TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Bought by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.37% of TreeHouse Foods worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THS. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $67,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $164,000.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.21. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.56.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

