Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) is Saturna Capital CORP’s 10th Largest Position

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,560,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. Trimble accounts for 2.7% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.62% of Trimble worth $132,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Trimble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp raised its position in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $237,303.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.