Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triumph Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, commercial finance and asset management activities. It serves its local communities through its two wholly owned bank subsidiaries, Triumph Savings Bank, SSB and Triumph Community Bank, N.A. These operations include a full suite of lending and depository products and services focused on meeting the needs of its customers in its community banking markets. It serves a broad national customer base through its commercial finance brands, which include discount factoring through Triumph Business Capital, equipment lending and general asset based lending through Triumph Commercial Finance, healthcare asset based lending through Triumph Healthcare Finance, commercial insurance through Triumph Insurance Group, institutional asset management services through Triumph Capital Advisors. Triumph Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $153.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.61.

TBK stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.17.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $103.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,898 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,249. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

