Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $859.99 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) will announce sales of $859.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.40 million to $867.57 million. Tronox reported sales of $783.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tronox.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.40 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tronox by 6,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Tronox by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.29. Tronox has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

