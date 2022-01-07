TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Up 8.1%

TROOPS Inc (NASDAQ:TROO)’s share price shot up 8.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. 626 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

TROOPS Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROO)

TROOPS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in environmental protection, energy saving technologies, equipment development and applications, money lending business in Hong Kong providing mortgage loans to high quality target borrowers and property investment to generate additional rental income. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)/Light Emitting Diode (LED) Products, Green Energy Products and Services, VR Products and Services, Money Lending Services, Property Lease and Management, Financial Technology Solutions and Services and, Corporate.

