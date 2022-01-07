Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,206 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.83% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 71,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

