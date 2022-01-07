Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,829 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $17,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.05. The stock has a market cap of $144.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.28 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.70 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.73.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

