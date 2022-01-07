Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 471,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $38.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.