Truist Increases Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target to $170.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.46.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $158.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.54. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,823,000 after buying an additional 166,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

