TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) vs. 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Critical Review

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) and 1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and 1st Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrustCo Bank Corp NY 31.63% 10.26% 0.98% 1st Source 32.43% 12.45% 1.54%

This is a summary of recent ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and 1st Source, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 1 0 0 2.00 1st Source 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1st Source has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrustCo Bank Corp NY and 1st Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrustCo Bank Corp NY $195.46 million 3.44 $52.45 million $3.07 11.38 1st Source $366.92 million 3.54 $81.44 million $4.61 11.37

1st Source has higher revenue and earnings than TrustCo Bank Corp NY. 1st Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. 1st Source pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. 1st Source pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and 1st Source has increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of 1st Source shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of 1st Source shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

1st Source beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards. It also provides asset and wealth management services; estate planning and related advice; credit cards; trust and investment services; custodial services, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing. It also provides trust, investment, agency and custodial services for individual, corporate and not-for-profit clients. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.