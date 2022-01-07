TUI AG (LON:TUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 208.75 ($2.81).

TUI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on TUI from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 200 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price objective on TUI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on TUI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on TUI from GBX 335 ($4.51) to GBX 245 ($3.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LON TUI opened at GBX 253.95 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 189.85 ($2.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 504.19 ($6.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 226.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 297.53. The stock has a market cap of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

