Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0479 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, January 16th. This is an increase from Turners Automotive Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.54, a quick ratio of 161.51 and a current ratio of 173.18.

In other news, insider Paul Byrnes sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.24 ($3.05), for a total value of A$1,654,770.00 ($1,190,482.01).

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive retail segment engages in the purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

