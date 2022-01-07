TurtleNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $800,190.72 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $800,190.72 and $6.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About TurtleNetwork

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

