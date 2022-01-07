TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.24

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.24 and last traded at $27.81, with a volume of 2765552 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TuSimple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TuSimple news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $2,850,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $9,732,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

