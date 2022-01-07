Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLV. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth $101,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.47% of the company’s stock.

TWLV stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

