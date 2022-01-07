U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $68.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $60.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

