UBS Group Boosts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $90.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $90.74 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $164.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 25,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,026.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,239,428 shares of company stock worth $101,124,408 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,413,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 51,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

