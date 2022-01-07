UBS Group Trims Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Target Price to $84.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $73.32 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,995,580 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.