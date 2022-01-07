Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UGP. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 12.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

