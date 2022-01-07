Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UGP. Grupo Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:UGP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 48,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,607. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.96.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UGP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 516,787 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 333,642 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 258,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 181,937 shares in the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

