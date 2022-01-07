Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Under Armour from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Under Armour stock opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

