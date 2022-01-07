UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

NYSE UNF traded up $3.13 on Thursday, reaching $199.15. The stock had a trading volume of 95,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.98. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $189.84 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,052 shares of company stock worth $216,543. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 34.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 38.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

