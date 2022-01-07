Unifty Price Tops $43.54 on Major Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Unifty has a total market cap of $70.45 million and approximately $4.54 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.54 or 0.00104601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00060281 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.89 or 0.07512311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00073323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,232.43 or 1.01462692 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007844 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,066 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

