Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.66) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULVR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.33) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.86) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($64.68) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,750 ($50.53) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($45.82) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,227.27 ($56.96).

Shares of LON:ULVR opened at GBX 3,926.50 ($52.91) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,721 ($50.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,924 ($66.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,931.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,028.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.48) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

