United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. 2,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.15.

United Malt Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UMLGF)

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.