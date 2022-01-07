United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Trading Down 2.5%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 136,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,705,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.87.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 846,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 26,667 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.