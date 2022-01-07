Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo Sells 4,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ingrid Lestiyo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $612,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.02 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 55.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,458,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,092,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 700,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 45.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,210 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,643,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,496,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.