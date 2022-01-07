Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.54

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 1652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88. The company has a market cap of $569.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,880 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 1,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Insurance by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 12,441 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

