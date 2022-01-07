Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 16,374 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.81.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)
Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.
