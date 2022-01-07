Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.40. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 16,374 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUU. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

