Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,395,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Unrivaled Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations.

